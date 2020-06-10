Popular stars not yet on shooting sets



The shooting of films and dramas were stopped for the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Recently on June 1 the shooting of television dramas has been resumed and also since June 5 the permission for shooting films has also been given as per a few conditions set by related organizations. Producers, actors and crew took part in shooting following the health rules. The shooting of several dramas has already ended.







However, the popular actors of this period of TV drama and film are yet to join the shooting. At the same time, senior artists are also away from shooting. Even though the producers have made plans ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha, they are not able to take the schedule from the actors. They are not giving schedule even after repeated communication.







The directors are facing complications because of such issues. The actors in demand of the dramas said that they are not returning to the shooting for the safety of themselves and their families during this time of disaster. They will start shooting only if the situation is favorable.







These artists will wait until then. Mosharraf Karim, Chanchal Chowdhury, Tahsan Khan, Mehazabien Chowdhry, Nusra Imrose Tisha, Apurba, Afran Nisho, Shabnam Faria, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Tousif Mahbub, Abdun Noor Sajal, Safa Kabir, Tanjin Tisha and many others are not taking part in shooting.







Popular actor Chanchal Chowdhury said, "I have personally decided not to shoot for another month. However, I do not want to say anything for or against the decision of the organizations to shoot.







There are many people in the organization. Not everyone can be made happy by a single decision." Mehazabien said, "Many people are calling me for schedule. But I am not giving any shooting schedule right now. It is difficult to say exactly when I will shoot. It may be a month or even earlier.







However, the situation is getting worse day by day. If I go out to the shooting unit at this time, I am also in danger of being infected." AfranNisho said, "I still don't feel safe in the way coronavirus infected is increasing in the country. So I am not thinking about shooting for the next one month.





It remains to be seen how much work is being done properly in accordance with the instructions given by the associations." Apurba said, "Many people will start working with permission to make a living. I will see their works. I will decide whether to work based on how the situation is and how safe the work is going to be. But I'm not working right now."





