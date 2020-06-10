Turn for Dhaka's spectators to give reply to Kolkata spectators

The Official attendance for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier match between India and Bangladesh was 61,486 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Oct 15, 2019. -Twitter



If everything goes smoothly, the football lovers are eagerly waiting for November 12 2020 because on that day, Bangladesh national football team will lock-horn against their Indian counterpart in their home match of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022 in Dhaka.





The boys in red and green already played their away match against India which was held on October 15 last year in Salt Lake Stadium. In front of the fifty five thousand capacity jump-packed stadium, Jamal Bhuyan and Co. showed brave performance, but probably lady luck did not smile for them as India restored the parity in the dying moment to deny the Bangladesh's certain victory.





Many football supporters of Bangladesh went to Kolkata to enjoy the match. Prior to start of the match, the supporters of Bangladesh and India were seen chanting outside of the stadium. The Indian supporters became silent when Bangladesh went ahead scoring a goal in the 42nd minute.





The supporters of Bangladesh, waving the national flag in hand, chanted loudly from gallery to inspire their heroes. But the supporters of India backed home with ease when the home side restored the parity in the 88th minute of the match.





Now the question is that what will happen in the return match because Bangladesh could not win the first match. Any result can happen. India could not win the match in their home and they must be looking forward to snatch full three points this time from Dhaka. Their rival host is also thinking in a similar way to utilize their home ground advantage to win the match.





Actually it's not a matter of result. Before the match of October 15, India skipper Sunil Chetri called upon the spectators of Kolkata to fulfill the stadium gallery and keep the Bangladesh team under pressure. But, it happened opposite in reality because India was under pressure on that match and narrowly avoided the defeat.







On that match, the supporters of Kolkata took Bangladesh football team lightly assuming that Bangladesh team will suffer a defeat by a big margin. Even many brought banners in the stadium written that India skipper Sunil will score hat-trick on that match. It's naturally happens in football, because spectators are the main inspirations for players on the field in a football match.





The Bangladesh football fanatic supporters, who went to Kolkata on that day to inspire their team, now must be planning to come in a big numbers in the galleries of Bangabandhu National Stadium. Needless to say, they must be waiting for a considerable time to show the supporters of India what they are capable off.





Now the question is that when will the spectators of Bangladesh get the opportunity?. The possibilities are less as due to coronavirus situation, maybe matches will be played with a handful of spectators.





Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day however expressed his fear because the remaining matches of the World Cup qualifiers may be held without spectators. Even if the football return in the field within the next three or four months, the condition might not allow spectator's entry for a considerable time after the post CV situation.





The FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) are emphasizing to finish the remaining matches of the qualifiers in scheduled time not thinking to fill up the gallery though the FIFA and AFC did not give any hint so far in this regards.





If so, the supporters of Bangladesh will not be able to get the opportunity to give the answer to India by bringing spectators to the stadium and at the same time the Jamal and Co. will miss the support of the home crowds.





The Bangladesh Football Federation general secretary Abu Nayeem Sohag earlier said the AFC has announced the proposed dates of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as per the direction of FIFA. The AFC will take latest update of coronavirus maintaining constant communication to the participating countries. The BFF would carry the guideline of FIFA and AFC in order to arrange the matches.







