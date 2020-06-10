Harun among five DMP DCs transferred



Former Narayanganj and Gazipur police super Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid has been transferred once again within one month. He was transferred to Procurement and Workshop Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) less than one month ago. Now he has been transferred to the post of Deputy Commissioner of Tejgaon zone.







Another four Deputy Commissioners also have been transferred. These transfer orders were signed by DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam on Tuesday.





Tejgaon zone Deputy Commissioner Biplob Bijoy Talukder has been transferred to Lalbagh zone. Lalbagh zone Deputy Commissioner Muntasirul Islam has been transferred to DMP Logistics Unit. Logistics Unit Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Ahsan Talukder has been transferred to POM west zone. POM west zone Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Nazrul Islam has been transferred to Procurement and Workshop Unit.





Harun-Ur-Rashid carried out strong initiatives against narcotics and terrorism while he was Police Super of Narayanganj. The people of all walks of life of Narayanganj highly admired Harun-Ur-Rashid for this reason.



Leave Your Comments