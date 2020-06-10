'BD to be a voice of climate vulnerable countries'



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh will act as the vulnerable countries' global voice to realize the right cause over climate change issues.He also urged all to contribute by providing technical and financial support to carry out the priority works ahead.





Dr. Momen made the call as Bangladesh has taken over the presidency of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and the Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Group of Ministers of Finance for the term 2020-2022 from Marshal Island during a virtual press briefing on CVF Troika Meeting.The CVF is a global partnership of 48 countries that are disproportionately affected by the consequences of global warming.





The CVF was founded by the Maldives government before the 2009 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen, which sought to increase awareness regarding the causes of the countries considered most vulnerable. Bangladesh was the third chair of the CVF, from 2011 to 2013.





The foreign minister said, "We hosted a ministerial meeting of the forum on November 13-14, 2011 in Dhaka, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon were keynote speakers at its inauguration ceremony. Bangladesh established the first Trust Fund of CVF."







Out of the membership of CVF, Finance Ministers of the Vulnerable Twenty (V20), representing close to 700 million people threatened by climate change and spanning different regions of the world, held their inaugural meeting on October 8, 2015 in Lima, Peru and issued a declaration and announced the formation of V20 Group within the CVF, he said.







CVF and V20 are great examples of South-South and Triangular cooperation. Recently, Global Centre on Adaptation in the Netherlands agreed to act as the Secretariat of the CVF.





Dr Momen said, "Bangladesh looks forward very much to working closely with all members of CVF and V20 to contribute to a truly effective, inclusive and responsible global climate change governance regime."







"I request the development partners to assist the CVF generously as investing in climate today will be a safeguard for our children tomorrow," he said.He also thanked the Foreign Minister of Marshal Islands and Commissioner of Ethiopia for their presence and contribution.





Marshal Island Foreign Affairs and Trade minister Casten N Nemra and Ethiopian Commissioner for the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Professor Dr Fekadu Beyene also joined in the virtual press briefing after the meeting while Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen was present.













