'Keep trust in PM to face coronavirus'



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has called upon the people to have trust in the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to address the current situation stoked by the coronavirus outbreak.





He made the call while speaking at a virtual press briefing from his official residence on Wednesday. Quader, who is also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said, ''If countries like New Zealand and Vietnam can address the coronavirus pandemic, why will we not be able to tackle it? Despite having some limitations, the government is making its best efforts to address the challenges.''







The Awami League general secretary responded the allegations made by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that their leaders and workers were randomly being arrested in false cases across the country. Quader said, ''It is not true at all. Where are the BNP leaders and workers being arrested and sued? Give us the actual list of this."







''Mirza Fakhrul is a power-hungry man and his heart is craving for power,'' Quader alleged. He urged BNP not to throw brickbats in the dark to hide the truth for ill-political gains.





The minister went on to add that a vested quarter was intentionally spreading rumors and conducting propaganda against the government through social media and these rumors were more dangerous than the deadly coronavirus.





Leave Your Comments