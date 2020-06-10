National budget to be placed tomorrow



The Jatiya Sangsad (JS) budget session is scheduled to begin today (Wednesday). The session will kick off at 5pm with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place the national budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 at 3pm tomorrow (Thursday). The size of the proposed budget could be over Tk 5 lakh 60 thousand crore.





The presence of the lawmakers at the session will be made limited due to the corona situation. Only 80-90 enlisted members out of 350 have been invited on behalf of the Whip to join the budget session. The aged members have been discouraged to join the Jatiya Sangsad, said a press release issued by the House.







Changes have been made in sitting arrangements. A good number of seats around the Prime Minister's seat would be kept vacant. All the members will have to maintain health guidelines.Wearing of musk is a must for everyone and all the members and employees of the House will have to enter the parliament through the disinfectant tunnel.





Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the coronavirus situation, journalists will have to gather information of the budget session from the Sangsad Bangladesh Television instead of attending the parliament.





In addition, diplomats from different countries and the important personalities of the country are not being invited to join the budget session.The discussion on the supplementary budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 will be made and it would be passed on June 14 and 15.





Then the general discussion on the proposed budget for the FY 2020-2021 will start on June 16. The closing discussion on the budget will take place on June 29 and the finance bill will be passed on the day.







The budget will be passed on June 30.Except the budget presentation day, the session will start at 10.30am and it will continue till 1.30pm without any break.





