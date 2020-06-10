‘Extra amount of DPDC bills to be adjusted by new bills’



When people across the country are staying at home due to COVID-19 pandemic, employees of Dhaka Power Distribution Company Limited (DPDC) has relentlessly been working to reach uninterrupted electricity to every household.





In a press release, DPDC Managing Director Eng Bikash Dewan said, from our subscribers, we are getting complaints of some discrepancies in the bill of April, 2020. Our employees have been working day and night amid the coronavirus pandemic and some of them have infected with the virus.





In such a situation, it is not possible to read meters going to the homes of subscribers as there is a risk of getting infected with COVID-19. For this reason, average bills, in most cases, have been prepared in conformity with the bills of the previous month, which can be inconsistent in some cases.





If a subscriber thinks his or her bill is more than the usual bill and makes complaint to DPDC call center (16116) or NOC office concerned, the problem will be solved, he said.





He requested the subscribers to pay the electricity bills with an assurance to adjust the extra amount of bills by new bills.





