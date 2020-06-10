Islami bank, Sonali bank branches put under lockdown in Naogaon, Bogura









A branch of Islami Bank in Sadar upazila of Naogaon district and a Sonali Bank branch in Santahar upazila of Bogura district have put under lockdown as five officials of the two banks were found infected with coronavirus.





Dr Akhtaruzzaman, Naogoan Civil Surgeon, said four officials of Islami Bank branch in Sadar upazila, including bank manager Tariqul Islam, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night.





All activities of the bank branch have been suspended for 14 days as it has been put under lockdown in the morning, said bank manager Tariqul.





All the officials of the bank were sent to home quarantine, he said.









Besides, the Santahar branch of Sonali Bank in Bogura district was also put under lockdown as an employee of the bank tested positive. All banking activities of the branch will remain suspended untilJune 23, said manager of the branch Faruk Hossain.





According to the control room sources at Naogaon Civil Surgeon office, a total of 159 confirmed cases of coronaviurs have been reported in the district till Tuesday while two people have died.





However, 96 people were recovered from the disease.

