JS goes into budget session today













Amid the ongoing coronavirus situation, the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) is going to begin a short budget session for 2020-21 fiscal from today.





The budget session will begin at 5pm on Wednesday in the parliament with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will place the national budget for 2020-2021 fiscal in the parliament at 3pm on June 11, a day after commencing the budget session.





The size of the proposed budget could be approximately over Taka 5 lakhs 60 thousands crore.





“The budget session will continue for twelve days,” said the parliament sources.





In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the eighth session of the parliament is going to begin in a different situation in the history of the country.





It has been decided to conduct the budget session in a new way from the parliament secretariat this year by following strict rules and regulations under the present corona virus situation.





Under the current situation, the media workers will have to collect the budget session news from the Sangsad Bangladesh Television instead of attending the parliament.





Considering the health risk due to the corona situation, diplomats from different countries and the important personalities of the country are not being invited to participate in the budget session.





Even the attendance of the lawmakers at the budget session will also be made limited due to the corona situation.





“only 80-90 enlisted parliament members out of 350 have been invited on behalf of the Whip to join the budget session,” according to a parliament release.





The aged parliament members have been discouraged to join the session.





At the same time, the parliament secretariat officials and employees also have been asked to join the session on limited scale…only those who are necessary for the session would be allowed to the parliament office.





To check the corona infection, change has been brought in sitting arrangement in the parliament.





A significant number of seats around the Prime Minister’s seat would be kept vacant.





Same rule would be followed for other members, the release said, adding that the parliament members would follow the health guidelines.





Wearing of musk is mandatory for everyone and all the parliament members and employees will have to enter the parliament through the disinfectant tunnel.





The discussion on the supplementary budget for 2019-2020 fiscal will be made and it would be passed on June 14 and 15.





Then the discussion on the proposed budget for 2020-2021 fiscal will begin on June 16. The closing discussion on the budget will take place on June 29 and the finance bill will be passed on the day.





The budget will be passed on June 30.





Except the budget presentation day, the parliament session will begin from 10.30am and it will continue till 1.30pm without any break.





