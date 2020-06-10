COVID-19 cases in Rajshahi division climb to 1,852





With detection of 122 new more positive cases in seven districts on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division climbed to 1,852, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.





Of the total newly reported cases, 77 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 951, the highest number among all eight districts in the division, said Dr. Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health.





He added that 16 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Sirajgonj followed by 13 in Pabna, 10 in Rajshahi and four in Naogaon on the same day.





With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 96 in Rajshahi, 58 in Chapainawabganj, 163 in Naogaon, 69 in Natore, 214 in Joypurhat, 951 in Bogura, 157 in Sirajgonj and 144 in Pabna districts.





Of the total infected patients, 413 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 20 fatalities and 352 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Wednesday morning.





Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 661 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 425 were released.





Following confirmation of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day home isolation.





Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.





On the other hand, a total of 338 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 219 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.





With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 4,196 at present. A total of 41,227 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 37,431 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Among the new quarantined people, two have been kept under home hibernation in Rajshahi, two in Chapainawabganj, 96 in Naogaon, 13 in Joypurhat, 147 in Bogura, 11 in Sirajgonj and 67 in Pabna districts.





Divisional Director Dr Gopen Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.





Meanwhile, 72,078 personal protective equipment (PPE) have so far been distributed among the frontline healthcare workforces to handle the COVID-19 pandemic through protecting themselves from the virus infection. There are 42,413 more PPE in stock for distribution.





A total of 935 doctors and 1,669 nurses are working in 190 public and private hospitals in the division. Around 1,914 beds, out of the total 4,899, have already been prepared for treatment of the possible COVID-19 infected patients.





There are arrangements of 462 beds in isolation units here and 19 ambulances for emergency transportation for treatment of the infected patients.



