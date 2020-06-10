12.04 lakh families get OMS rice in Rajshahi division









Over 12.04 lakh distressed and other less-incoming families comprising around 54.21 lakh people have, so far, received Open Market Sale (OMS) rice in Rajshahi division to overcome their livelihood related crisis triggered by novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.





“We have distributed 6,023.64 tonnes of rice at Taka 10 per kilogram under the government’s OMS programme through 92 appointed dealers in all eight districts in the division till Tuesday last,” said Raihanul Kabir, Regional Controller of Food.





He added that the OMS programme is being conducted in city, district headquarter, pourashava and union levels since April 5 last to tackle the pandemic situation.





12,661.412 tonnes of flour have also been distributed at TK 18 per kilogram through 54 dealers among the families in need under the OMS programme in the division till the same day.





Besides, 1,38,858.02 tonnes of rice have, so far, been distributed among 7,73,026 enlisted poor and extreme poor households under the government’s “Food Friendly Programme”.





Another 4,500 tonnes of rice are also being distributed among the needy families under the Vulnerable Group Development (VGD) programme. Each of 1.5 lakh beneficiary families is getting 30 kilograms of rice every month free of cost.





Meanwhile, the government, as part of its humanitarian support to cope with the present COVID-19 situation, has, so far, distributed 21,173 tonnes of rice and over Taka 13.06 crore in cash among the families in need in Rajshahi division.





“Over 27.24 lakh jobless and other hard hit families comprising around 1.23 crore people have received the humanitarian support to mitigate their livelihood related difficulties triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Commissioner of Rajshahi Division in Rajshahi division.





He said 18,05,860 families were given 10 kilograms of rice each while another 9,18,070 families got Taka 1,000 each for baby food purposes and necessary other expenses in all eight districts of the division till Tuesday morning.





A total of 2,909 tonnes of rice and over TK 1.91 crore in cash are in the stock at present for distribution in line with the government’s efforts to reach foodstuffs among all hard hit people.





On the other hand, Rajshahi City Corporation has so far, disbursed 378 tonnes of rice, five tonnes of flour, 64 tonnes of pulse, 67 tonnes of potato, 2,000 packets of baby food, 350 tonnes of seasonal vegetables and 3,950 packets of cooked foods benefiting around 1.40 lakh jobless and distressed families in the city.





Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said 26,782 members of 118 deserving organizations were given 148 tonnes of rice as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to lessen their livelihood sufferings.





Another 7,400 households were also given foodstuffs as part of the government’s instant humanitarian support to relieve the livelihood related hardship, he added.





