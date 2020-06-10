Light to moderate rain likely over country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many places over the country in the next 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.





“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh, Dhaka and Khulna divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,” according to a met office release.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the release said.





Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions of Dhaka, Madaripur, Tangail, Feni, Chandpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira and it may continue.





Country’s maximum temperature was recorded by 36.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday jointly in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chandpur and Khulna while the lowest one was recorded today by 24.0 degree Celsius in Tangail.





Country’s maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded by 41mm at Jashore.





The sun sets at 6:46 pm today and rises at 5:10 am on Thursday in the capital.

Leave Your Comments