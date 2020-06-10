Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 3190 new cases, 37 deaths









Bangladesh on Wednesday saw another surge in new Covid-19 cases as 3190 more people were infected in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number to 74,865.





Besides, the death toll stands at 1012 as the deadly disease claimed 37 more lives during the same period.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





A total of 15900 samples were tested in 55 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, she added.





Bangladesh confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





To curb the spread of the virus, Bangladesh announced a general holiday from March 26 to May 30 but public transports, government and private offices were opened on a limited scale eventually from May 31.





To curb further infections, the government has decided to divide the country into red, yellow and green zones according to the number of infections.





Source:IEDCR





Global situation





The global death toll from the highly contagious Covid-19 stood at 411,144 while the number of confirmed cases reached 7,237,093 on Wednesday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 739,503 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Wednesday. The South American country counted 38, 406 deaths from the virus till the date.





Among other countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 111,979 patients and about 1,979, 089,confirmed cases.





In the US, New York state alone counted 30,458 deaths.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 40,968, followed by Italy with 34,043, France 29,299 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments