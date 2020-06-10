Canada deserves our vote in UNSC: CanCham





Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CanCham Bangladesh) has said voting for Canada in the Security Council by Bangladesh will accelerate the growing bilateral trade to a new height.





The United Nations plans to hold elections in New York on June 17 to fill the rotational seats on the UN Security Council for 2021–2022.





Canada, Ireland and Norway are vying for a seat.





"Bangladesh is a close friend and ally of Canada. We, as Bangladeshis, have to ask ourselves which candidate can best represent our views and interests in the most important body in the UN system during these challenging times," said CanCham.





The bilateral Chamber said Canada has a proven track record.





"It is accessible and nimble and can play a positive and constructive role on the Security Council. Canada will continue to leverage its membership in many international institutions and will unite forces, leaving no one behind, to support a post-COVID-19 global system that is better prepared to serve all countries."





Bangladesh’s exporters to Canada have seen their sales grow by leaps and bounds over the last several years, CanCham said in a media release on Wednesday.





This has helped bilateral trade figures hit an all-time high in 2019 calendar year, reaching approximately Can$ 3.2 billion, a 36 percent increase from the previous year.





Bangladesh enjoys a significant trade surplus over Canada whereby the ready-made garment (RMG) sector contributed more than 92 percent of exports from Bangladesh, an increase of 15 percent from the previous year, said the bilateral chamber.





'Innovative, holistic and effective approach to security'





In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Canada has announced a contribution of Can$850 million (approximately US$600 million) in support of global efforts to combat COVID-19 and another contribution of Can$600 million for vaccine research through Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.





Canada has also contributed Can$47.5 million to efforts to eradicate polio and Can$306 million to assist UN agencies and civil society organisations in delivering humanitarian assistance to address the needs of the world’s most vulnerable.





CanCham said Canada is the only candidate to have put economic security as the central pillar of its Security Council platform.





"Voting for Canada for a seat in the Security Council is endorsing an innovative, holistic and effective approach to security," CanCham said.





The UN, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, cannot rely on past accomplishments but must continue to adapt and innovate, said the bilateral chamber.





"Canada is a young multicultural nation, very much the mirror of the world. It has the humility to listen and to represent a broad range of views at the Security Council table," it said.

