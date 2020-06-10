Youth’s bullet-hit body found near Jashore border





Members of Border Guard Bangladesh on Wednesday recovered the bullet-hit body of a youth from Ichhamati River near Phanchbhulot border of Sharsha upazila of Jashore.





The deceased was identified as Shariful, 30, son of Ishhak Ali of Agrabhulot village.





Badrul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sharsha Police Station, said that Shariful had been missing since Sunday.





Locals spotted the body in the morning in the river near the Indian border.





On information, BGB recovered the body around 10am.





The body was sent to Jashore General Hospital for an autopsy, said the OC adding that Shariful used to bring cattle from India.

