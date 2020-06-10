182 more Australians with their families leave Dhaka Wednesday





A non-scheduled Sri Lankan Airlines flight left here for Australia on Wednesday with 182 Australians and their families on board.





The flight also carried two New Zealand citizens who will transit Australia to New Zealand.

The Australian High Commission in Dhaka arranged the third flight to help the Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families return to Australia.

Since 16 April, some 700 Australians have returned home with the assistance of the High Commission.





At the airport, Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Bruer farewelled departing passengers. A number of High Commission staff assisted to ensure the process went smoothly.





“We’ve been doing everything we can to help the Australians to return home as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt around the world,” the High Commissioner said.





He said they are grateful to Sri Lankan Airlines for helping us arrange this third flight. "We’re also grateful for the generous assistance provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, local law enforcement agencies and airport officials."





Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Australian Government has helped over 23,000

Australians to return home from overseas, including from cruise ships and by using one-off arrangements with commercial airlines.













