ACC to probe graft allegation in purchasing N-95 masks





The Anti-Corruption Commission( ACC) on Wednesday took a decision to investigate the allegations of corruption in the purchase of N-95 masks and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment).





ACC Public Relations officer Pranab Kumer Bhattacharya told UNB that the Commission has decided to launch investigation over the allegation of corruption in the purchase of protective equipment including N-95 masks.





The process of appointing an investigating officer is in progress, he said.





Earlier on April 24, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formed a committee to investigate allegation that low-quality products were passed on as N-95 masks to some government hospitals.





Mask supplier CMSD was show-caused. After reviewing the allegation and the supplier’s response, the ministry formed a three-member investigation committee, a Health Ministry press release said.





Earlier, physicians of some government hospitals, including Mugda General Hospital, complained of receiving low-quality masks.

Leave Your Comments