ACC to probe graft allegation in purchasing N-95 masks

The Anti-Corruption Commission( ACC) on Wednesday took a decision to investigate  the allegations of corruption in the purchase of N-95 masks and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment).

ACC Public Relations officer Pranab Kumer Bhattacharya told UNB that the Commission has decided to launch investigation over the allegation of corruption in the purchase of protective equipment including N-95 masks.

The process of appointing an investigating officer  is in progress, he said.

Earlier on April 24, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare formed a committee  to investigate allegation that low-quality products were passed on as N-95 masks to some government hospitals.

Mask supplier CMSD was show-caused. After reviewing the allegation and the supplier’s response, the ministry formed a three-member investigation committee, a Health Ministry press release said.

Earlier, physicians of some government hospitals, including Mugda General Hospital, complained of receiving low-quality masks.


