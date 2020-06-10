Bangladeshi youth produces more advanced masks for COVID-19



Many of us are familiar with stories about how soldiers kept trucks and jeeps rolling during World War II, even when spare parts weren’t available. Used to tinkering with jalopies in their garages, the young soldiers were able to jury rig fixes with whatever materials were on hand. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, innovators around the world are jumping in to help with whatever resources are available to them.



Innovation is not limited to big companies around the world; young people are also stepping up and creating new equipment and services for countries around the globe. Similarly, one young innovator in Bangladesh has created a mask that can help both the community and medical professionals.



Hemento Sufi, a Grade 7 student from DPS STS School Dhaka, has designed a mask for everyone. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak spreads across the globe, high demand for face masks has been seen among citizens and medical workers alike, as the virus spreads through direct contact or tiny droplets. However, various issues have been arising about the face masks in numerous countries, including Bangladesh.



After observing the issues, Sufi decided to create a high-quality mask. At first, he collected two different masks: N95 Respirators and Surgical Masks — studied them, conducted researches, and finally came up with his design. He started working on this project in March 2020.



Then he created his first mask by using a 3D printer. It’s made with reusable plastic, has a separate holder for the filter, and the strap is behind the head. He has noticed how maximum people use masks around Bangladesh. Usually, they pull off the mask by holding the filter, which indirectly lets the virus seep through the filter and enter their body – increasing the risk of COVID-19. After the observation, Sufi decided to put a separate holder for the filter at the bottom side of the mask.



Moreover, after researching about the regular straps of masks and the danger it can impose, Sufi created his mask with straps that can be tied behind the head. Regular straps can cause injury behind the ears. On top of it, as individuals have unique respiratory systems, they should get prescribed filters from the doctors. People will be able to use those prescribed filters with the designed mask.



At first, he received approvals from various doctors in the country. Later, he sent the concept to the Ministry of Health in Bangladesh and received feedback. After fixing the masks, he resent the revised concept for approval to the Ministry of Health, on April 26, 2020, and is awaiting the same. Sufi plans to release the design online once he receives approval from the Ministry of Health so that anyone can create it and help the community to fight against COVID-19. He also plans to donate the masks to the vulnerable people of the country.



Sufi has always been a curious child. He loves conducting research and building new things. Moreover, his parents have always supported, encouraged, and inspired him to continue his endeavours. He always wanted to help the community, and he believes that numerous people in Bangladesh have the capability of building innovative equipment and assisting the country in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, he also plans to create a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).



Crisis presents us with unique conditions that allow innovators, like Sufi, to think and move more freely to create rapid, impactful change. Some say courage is defined as when purpose overcomes fear. In this way, the crisis can create the innovators to take action in support of a goal that would be unthinkable in times of calm. We can only hope that more innovators like Sufi will step up and create equipment that can help Bangladesh along with the world to fight against COVID-19 and win.





