Iraqi model Aya works with Apple Ahmmed in ‘Pronoy Chhaya’





Model-producer-director Apple Ahmmed, with a number of popular videos on YouTube, is release his new music video ‘Pronoy Chhaya’ in 25th may and he got huge response . This time Iraqi model Aya will be appeared against Apple.



Regarding his new song, Apple Ahmmed said, “Last time, I worked as model for the song ‘Ebhabei Chai’ sung by Shawon Gaanwala and directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan. The song has received appreciation from the audience. This time, the shooting of the music video ‘Pronoy Chhaya’ was done at some captivating spots in Malaysia. The video story of the song has been done by Tanjib Sarwar, while Amzad Hossain composed the music.”



“Sung by Shawon Gaanwala, the music video has been made based on a story, the viewers like my work already”, he added.



The music video of the song ‘Pronoy Chhaya’ has been made by Raihan Sharif. The song and music video will be released under the banner of CD Choice.

