Coronavirus: Impacts on climate and environment





Coronavirus is an invisible deadly menace. It is causing almost unfathomable economic destruction. However, novel coronavirus and climate change are intimately linked.







Surely, emissions have fallen but a closer look at how the global crisis is influencing environment reveals some surprising and counterintuitive dynamics.





The change has been triggered by lockdowns that have grounded flights and shut factories but environmentalists warn that it could be temporary.





As emissions fall, air quality around the world is skyrocketing. The climate consequences of the corona virus pandemic go even further.





Images from the NASA Earth Observatory shows a stark drop in pollution in Wuhan, China when it is compared to Nitrogen dioxide levels in the early 2019 and early 2020. According to statistics, an analysis by the climate group 'Carbon Brief' found that as the pandemic seized China, emissions from the country plummeted by an incredible 25 per cent. Another analysis in April estimated carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels heading for a record 5 per cent annual drop.





Copernicus Climate Change Services by the European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) confirmed that the largest hole in the ozone layer spreading over 1 million square kilometers across the Arctic has healed itself due to unusual atmospheric conditions.





A few months ago environmentalists could only dream of such a scenario as the 50th anniversary of Earth Day hove into view.





India's capital, New Delhi is one of the world's most polluted cities but its skies have turned blue and many people can see the Himalayas for the first time. In Italy's Venice, water is now clear enough to see the fishes, lions lounge on empty roads normally frequented by Safari goers in South Africa, bears and coyotes wander around empty accommodation in Yosemite National Park in California and dolphins are seen on the longest sea beach of the world, Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.







"It is the worst possible way to experience environmental improvement and it has also shown us the size of the task", said Michael Gernard, an environmental law expert at Columbia University. "This isn't the way we would've wanted things to happen", said Gina McCarthy, former head of US Environment Protection Agency in the Obama Administration, "This is just a disaster that pointed out the underlying challenges we face. It's not something to celebrate. "





All this is an unexpected upside of the Corona Virus crisis that has proved global air quality and climate can dramatically improve - and fast. But this disorienting green new reality is causing little cheer given the cause is the corona virus pandemic that has ravaged much of the world.





As a result of the pandemic outbreak, Global Climate Summits and other Climate talks have been delayed to the next year. And there are fears that countries would prioritize human and economic welfare before that of environment.













Zakia Maisha is a student of Class 11, Feni Girls' Cadet College.

