India has won diplomatic war against China





The armies of the world's two most populous nations are locked in a tense face-off high in the Himalayas, which has the potential to escalate as they seek to further their strategic goals.





In early May, Chinese forces put up tents, dug trenches and moved heavy equipment several kilometres inside what had been regarded by India as its territory. The move came after India built a road several hundred kilometres long connecting to a high-altitude forward air base which it reactivated in 2008.





The message from China appears clear to observers in Delhi - this is not a routine incursion. The Chinese soldiers ignored repeated verbal warnings to depart, triggering shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights. China has sought to downplay the confrontation while providing little information. A look at the Indian leaders and military strategists have clearly been left stunned.





In 1993, the two countries signed an agreement on the "Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility" along what is known as the Line of Actual Control along their border.





The sides established diplomatic relations in 1950, but a 1962 border war between them set back ties for decades.





In all, China claims some 90,000 square kilometres (35,000 square miles) of territory in India's northeast, including the Indian state of Arunachal with its traditionally Buddhist population. India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometres (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau in the western Himalayas, including part of the Ladakh region.





Relations are also strained by India's hosting of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who fled his homeland in 1959 during an aborted uprising against Chinese rule. The Dalai Lama established a self-declared government-in-exile in the northern Indian town of Dharmsala, where thousands of Tibetans have settled.





Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the border situation was "generally stable and controllable."





The sides were communicating through both their front-line military units and their respective embassies to "properly resolve relevant issues through dialogue and consultation," Zhao said at a daily ministry news briefing in Beijing.





India and China engaged in a similar standoff for 73 days at Doklam, at the other end of their disputed border, in 2017, when Indian troops were mobilized to counter what was seen as moves by the Chinese side to expand its presence along the border with Bhutan.







The situation was later defused through diplomatic channels At the 2019 informal summit between India and China at Mamallapuram, on the periphery of Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping decided to celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2020 by deepening exchanges at all levels - between the legislatures, political parties, cultural and youth organisations, even the militaries of the two countries. The two leaders also decided to organise 70 activities, including a conference on a ship that would trace the historical connect between the two civilisations.





No one expected that rosy diplomatic picture would turn as grim as it has now, with the spread of the coronavirus that was first reported from Wuhan - ironically, the site of the 2018 informal summit between India and China - and with war clouds gathering over eastern Ladakh. This has happened within seven months of the Mamallapuram meet, which saw the reiteration of a desire for peace and tranquillity in the border areas and a commitment to work on additional Confidence Building Measures (CBMs). Yet, today, the Indian Army is facing two aggressive Combined Arms Brigades of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) at Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso patrolling points along the 3,488-kilometre-long Line of Actual Control (LAC).





In May, PLA first activated LAC at Naku La area in north Sikkim and then at three points in Galwan and one point at Pangong Tso. While the Chinese defence ministry spokesperson has said that the situation in Ladakh is "stable and controllable," this appears to be a gross understatement as the two armies are literally at each other's throats. This fragile situation does not match well for bilateral relations. It has already turned the normally-dormant LAC active, forcing India to deploy troops on the northern border and prepare for the worst-case scenario. As of now China has 76 and 77 group armies (around 45,000 men) along with an option of six to eight divisions of troops from Tibet and Xinjiang military district holding the Western Theatre Command facing India.





Given that India's lines of communication and air bases are closer to LAC, the scenario may not favour PLA. For instance, its Russian copy fighters will suffer severe load penalty if they take off from the rarefied Tibetan plateau. The PLA generals, who have studied the Kargil war more seriously that anyone, know that the Indian Army can and will fight against all odds. Even though China is now sabre-rattling at the border, it also knows that India has a very strong leader like PM Narendra Modi, who has not named China for spreading the Covid-19 virus, maintained a studied silence over the treatment of minorities in Xinjiang, not commented on the draconian laws in Hong Kong, and stayed silent while others have pushed for an observer status for Taiwan at the World Health Organization







Almost all the countries of the world are combating Covid-19 and passing through a crisis period and due to criticism, China is cornered across the world. In this volatile situation around the world, China wants to mark its presence as a powerful state in the world. It is a part of China's action for the rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation. In April, 2020 China's Coast Guard vessel came to a collision with the Vietnam fishing vessel and rammed and sank Vietnam fishing vessel claiming that it illegally entered the waters of China's Xisha Island for illegal fishing. China is also confronting with almost all the countries surrounding the South China Sea claiming its territory being disrespectful of the judgment by an international tribunal - the permanent court of arbitration in The Hague came down overwhelmingly in favour of claims by the Philippines and is likely to increase global diplomatic pressure on Beijing to scale back military expansion in the area. By depriving certain outcrops of territorial-generating status, the ruling from the permanent court of arbitration effectively punches holes in China's all-encompassing "nine-dash" line that stretches deep into the South China Sea.





We know China has a unitarian political system and follows authoritarian rule of Communist Party of China. Earlier Hun ethnic group had been the 60% of the total population and there were several cultures and languages but now it has become 90% and their language Hanyu is spoken by 92 % of the people and that has been done in coercive and aggressive way of assimilation and fusion .Confucius idea is glorified and projected nationally and internationally but other religions and philosophy have been marginalized. Xinjiang is formerly an autonomous region of China but it is today practically the largest persecution camp of Uighurs in the world. On the other hand, USA, UK, France, India and other democratic countries are following pluralism under a democratic system.We know India has a federal democratic system having world class institutions and follows pluralism. It is a federal union comprising 28 states and 8 union territories, for a total of 36 entities based on language - culture and ethnicity.







It is mentionable that leaders of Bengali speaking West Bengal, Tamil speaking Tamilnadu, Telegu speaking Andhra, Sikh majority Panjab, Muslim majority Kashmir are projecting their strong presence in Indian central politics and negotiating in a bold and significant way. Side by side Christian majority Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Buddhist majority Arunachal are also showing their presence in Indian politics in a significant way. Recent political an social activities also project these. This is because secular democratic system based on pluralism.







Recent past, belonging to religious minority Dr. Manmohan Singh, had been the Prime Minister; Dr.Zakir Husain, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, GianiZail Singh Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam had been the Head of the State. These are possible because the Indian socio political system is vibrant and matured. PM Narendra Modi, the most powerful Prime Minister of India came from a simple family and being a person of Dalit family, Ram NathKovind has become the President of India. Bengali speaking Pranab Mukherjee has been playing a significant role in Indian politics and became the President of India. All these are happened because of strong democratic system of India.





USA's democratic system has been functioning around 250 years. African - American Barack Obama had been President of USA because of dynamic democratic system and society.It is mentionable that the percentage of White, Hispanic - Latino American, Black African American and Asian American are 72.4%,16.3%, 12.60% and 4.5% respectively. In recent George Floyd killing by a white police persons and afterwards demonstration across the country supported by democratic forces irrespective of different section indicates the vibrant democratic system and society. UK and France democratic systems are functioning for last more than 250 years Democratic values specially equal rights, equal opportunities are being implemented. All the systems of the leading democratic countries of the world are inspiring the people of the world for democracy, freedom and progress.





It is evident from the above discussion China is working against the values of world civilization and supporting in our region country like Pakistan, Myanmar. We know Pakistan state system is anti democratic, autocratic and discriminatory. It has been patronising the terrorist and militant forces in the region. The recent UN report indicates that there are approximately 6500 Pakistani terrorists operating in Afghanistan and Pak based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar - e-Taiba facilitate the process of recruiting global terrorists into Afghanistan. India is seriously concerned regarding Pakistan's assistion and patronisation different terrorist groups in Jammu Kashmir as well as Afghanistan and other parts of the South Asia.





We know China is giving all kinds of support in this regard. It may be mentioned that for long time UNO tried to enlist in black list MasudAzhar as international terrorist China gave Veto there on several occasions but under intense international pressure, China has eventually been forced to reverse its long-held stance on Masood Azhar. Myanmar discriminatory political system is backed by military and China for their vested interest.11 lacs Rohingyas (1.1 million) are now staying in Bangladesh in distressed condition. We also know democracy is being practiced in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka an Nepal of this region. From these discussion, it is evident China is working against peace and tranquility of the region.





Pompeo, the Secretary of State of USA in a video meeting with the foreign ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on April 23 accused China of deploying militarized ships to intimidate other claimant countries from developing offshore gas and oil projects in the region. Hence USA and Australian warships are jointly exercising there from April 2020. It may remembered QUAD has been formed among USA, India, Japan and Australia for peace and tranquility in Indo-Pacific region.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed a range of issues including trade, defence, education as well as the COVID-19 crisis recently . PM Narendra Modi has been discussing with leaders of the countries of Asia Africa Europe and America regarding world situations he talk to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina twice in last two month. The border tension between India and China figured among a range of important issues that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump discussed during a phone conversation , the government said in a statement. The US had said it was "extremely concerned" by the Chinese aggression against India along the Line of Actual Control. "I strongly urge China to respect norms and use diplomacy and existing mechanisms to resolve its border questions with India," said Elliot Engel, chief of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.





Trump had called Modi to invite him to the G7 summit in the US later this year. Trump also said that he would like to include India, Australia, South Korea and Russia, in the meeting. The description indicates that India has a strong political and economic Position globally. India has won diplomatic war against China.





It is reported that the core commanders of India and China's militaries held talks in their first major attempt to resolve tense situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. China has to realise that India and other democratic and peace loving countries of the world are working together for peace, democracy and progress.





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter

