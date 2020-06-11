Diner Sheshe





"I didn't even know what having sex meant- can you believe it? Vaishakh was the one who told me. I was from Bhopal and he's a proper Mumbaikar- I first met him in college during our fresher's party.







He didn't open up easily but I kept teasing him until he did! Everybody would say stuff like, 'Tera bf, tera bf.' But we never had that vibe- we're more like buddies who could share everything about each other.







When I broke up with my boyfriend, he would be like 'I told you so'. Apparently, I always fall for the wrong guy but Vaishakh would predict about the guys I go out with and warn me. I've always regretted not listening to him- so now, we have a pact that none of us are getting into a relationship until the other approves.





Vaishakh isn't very expressive though- still before my birthdays, I receive super long messages from him; he sends paragraphs about how much I mean to him. But he never calls at 12 AM to wish me- his excuse is always the same: 'You know I can't stay up so late'. I swear, one day, I'm going to get him to admit how sappy he is in front of everybody.







Until he doesn't, I'll keep teasing him about the fact that I'm taller than him. Fun fact: he never stands with me while clicking pictures. See even in this photo, he's found a platform so that he can look taller!"



Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments