Worldwide waffling





Nissan has resumed production at its Sunderland plant after installing a number of social distancing measures. The automotive giant closed down the plant at the end of March in response to the coronavirus outbreak, bringing back a small number of staff in April in its drivetrain division.







Now it has brought back more workers, with a new Nissan Juke the first car off the line. The company has risk assessed more than 5,000 processes to ensure the safe return of employees, with measures in place including screens and barriers between colleagues, and a one-way system.











Jake Briggs has been in an electric wheelchair for more than a decade. He's a Wonnarua and Kamilaroi man, and he's a quadraplegic. For him, and other First Nations people with disability, he says it can be hard to navigate services and systems, while also facing a kind of 'double discrimination'. "





You've got your Aboriginality side, you've got the disability," he told NITV News "Then there's a third sometimes - I've got colleagues who've got the disability, "It becomes hard when you're dealing with the wider community or with government or with the NDIS or the private sector because before you've wheeled or walked through the door they'll have this notion in the back of their head how they're going to judge you."









Prince Andrew won't be extradited to the US for questioning over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the country's attorney general has said. William Barr confirmed there were no plans to make a formal request for the Duke of York to be handed over to authorities there during an interview on Monday. "I don't think it's a question of handing him over," he told Fox News. "I think it's just a question of having him provide some evidence."















As the worldwide demonstrations continue two weeks after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman, the question is whether outrage will lead to real reforms? Fundamental reforms would begin with ending the "qualified immunity" of police, curbing the militarization of police forces, transferring funds and functions to social agencies, imposing residency requirements and finally making lynching a hate crime.







There is good reason to be skeptical. After the remarkable Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country in 2014, very little changed. Police continue to kill more than 250 African Americans a year (of nearly 1,000 Americans each year). In most cities, racial profiling, constant harassment, routine brutality and mass arrests continue. Powerful police unions block reforms.













