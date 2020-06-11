Speaker nominates 5-member panel of chairmen

Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury



Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Wednesday nominated a five-member panel of chairmen for the 8th session of the 11th parliament. The panel members are M Faruk Khan, AB Tajul Islam, Muhibur Rahman Manik, Kazi Firoze Rashid and Meher Afroze, reports UNB.







The Speaker announced their names at the beginning of the day's business. They will conduct the House proceedings in chronological order in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.



