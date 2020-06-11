People of Shariakandi profits from net fishing

Local anglers of Shariakandi upazila spending more time in net fishing technique to boast production. Authorities says this nature friendly technique can revitalize fishing sector of the country. -AA



The people of Shariakandi upazila in Bogura district boast of cultivating Net Fishing in Bangalee River in the last few years and eyeing the profit from the very outset.







Polash Mia, a local of Hindu Kandi area under Shariakandi municipality area has become the icon for the interested fish cultivators of the upazila as he has been contributing in removing his joblessness as well as earning around 1 lakh taka in the current fiscal year by fishing in the net of the Bangalee River water.





Upazila Fisheries Office (UFO) sources said that in the Bangalee and Shukhdaha River, there is a possibility of cultivating fish by the way in the hundreds of hectares of land and but due to financial constraints, the interested persons of the areas cannot go forward.







But the indomitable youth with little education Polash Mia, son of Shahidul Islam of Hidu Kandi area under the upazila was victim of river erosion from Kazla Chara area by mighty Jamuna River and started living in the Hindukandi area in five decimal of land and later went forward with his own effort and started fishing in the net, added the UFO and Local sources.





With the learning about Net Fishing Cultivation from YouTube of an Android phone and he rushed to the local UFO officer to have idea about fishing and with the technical and overall support of the office, he started fishing in the net in the November month of the last year by making 24 blocks with the net spending at Tk. 5 lakh targeting in the last 5 years, added the beneficiary cultivator Polash.





Polash added that in the 24 blocks, he started cultivating Koi, Telapia and other Mono-Sexual fishes and within very short time, each block of net has laden with colourful fishes and encouraged him a lot and started fish marketing soon and so far, he sold around at Tk. 5 lakh so far and hopeful in the rest 4 and half year, he will earn a lot from the net fishing in the Bangalee River.







Contacted, Md. Golam Morshed, Upazila Fisheries Officer of Shariakandi upazila said that there is a brighter possibility in Net Fishing in the Bangalee River and to encourage the locals, local people have been given training on fish cultivation and it will be continuing for making the youth of the upazila self-employed.









