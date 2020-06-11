Country may see light to moderate rain



Bangladesh may see light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at different places across the country till 9 am on Thursday.







Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that the forecast would be effective in Chattogram, Barishal and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Mymensingh, Dhaka and Khulna divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Moderate to heavy falls might occur at isolated places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.





Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged throughout the country.Mild heat wave, which is sweeping over the regions of Dhaka, Madaripur, Tangail, Feni, Chandpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira, may continue.





Country's maximum temperature was recorded by 36.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday jointly in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chandpur and Khulna while the lowest one was recorded today by 24.0 degree Celsius in Tangail.









