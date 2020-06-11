Cabinet forms Covid-19 rapid response team



The Cabinet division on Wednesday formed a quick response team to assist coronavirus infected officials and staff. It issued a notification in this regard after forming the five-member team.





The team leader is Md Mizanur Rahman of General Service Depart-ment while the members are Tanvir Mohammad Azim, Senior Secretary of government formation and statehood department, Md Imdadul Islam, Protocol Officer of General Service Depart-ment, Miz Shahena Khanam, administrative officer of administration and regulation department and Md Nesarul Hasan, personal secretary of cabinet office.



