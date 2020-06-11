Careless discarding of PPEs poses serious health hazards

Coronavirus protective gears such as masks, gloves and PPEs pose serious health risks if they are not disposed off properly after use. The photo was taken from the premises of Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. -Focus Bangla



The onslaught of the deadly coronavirus is going on across the globe. Over four lakh people have already died from the COVID-19 pandemic, while over 7 million have been infected. When the death toll and infections in Europe and the USA are on the decline, South Asia has become the new hotspot of the corona infection. The number of deaths and infections in Bangladesh is on the rise, creating panic among the people.





The death toll has topped one thousand. Over 70 thousand people have been infected with the virus. Three months have already elapsed since the first corona case was detected in Bangladesh on March 8. In this period, people have got habituated to different manifestations of what has been termed as the new normal.







Using PPE, which includes single-use gloves, aprons and gowns, surgical masks, respirators and face protectors in the form of glasses, goggles or face shields, is one of them. As the government has issued a strict advisory regarding the observance of health rules, people are seen wearing masks and gloves, most of which are single-use.







Protection from coronavirus also depends on a proper disposal of these masks and gloves after use. But it is a matter of grave concern that people are discarding the used masks and gloves here and there, thereby posing a serious risk to public health.





Experts have warned that a careless discarding of used masks and gloves may spread the virus as it can survive on plastic and fabric for a certain period of time. According to public health experts, the most effective way to deal with used masks and gloves is to burn the discarded protection equipment as high temperatures destroy viruses.





A recent study conducted by an organization named 'Environment and Social Development Organization' has revealed that plastic wastes in Dhaka have increased in a massive manner. It has been found in the study that in the period from March 26 to April 25, plastic wastes increased by 14,500 tons, which are hazardous for health. Most of the wastes are coronavirus protection materials. The government of Bangladesh has taken different initiatives to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.





Conscious citizens are of the opinion that the matter of discarding used PPE here and there should be checked right now. Otherwise, they worry, the dangerous practice will aggravate the corona situation, posing serious risks of health hazards, they. Different government and non-government organizations concerned will take necessary measures in this regard, they hope.





