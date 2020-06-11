ACC seeks wealth statement of MP Shahid



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday served notices to Mohammad Shahid Islam, MP of Laxmipur- 2 constituency (independent) and his family members, seeking their wealth statements.





ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the matter. ACC Assistant Director M Salahuddin served the notices to Shahid, his wife lawmaker Selina Islam, their daughter Kazi Wafa Islam and Selina's sister Jemin Akter, he said.







They were asked to submit their copies of passports, National Identity Cards, TINs and income tax returns within 15 days. Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kuwait "detained" Shahid Islam, Managing Director and CEO of a company there on Saturday night.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said they are trying to know the actual facts behind the reported "detention or arrest" of a Bangladeshi parliamentarian in Kuwait, terming such incident in a foreign country "regrettable and shameful."







Leave Your Comments