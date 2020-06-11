Nasim may be flown to Singapore



Family members of ailing Awami League presidium member Mohammad Nasim has been trying to take him to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore for further treatment.





"Necessary papers have already been forwarded there and discussion is under way with the high commission of Bangladesh and foreign ministry," AL office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua said.





Nasim, also the spokesperson of the 14-party alliance, has tested negative for coronavirus for the third time on Wednesday but his condition remains unchanged.Earlier, on Monday the medical board, which was formed over his treatment, took the decision that Mohammad Nasim will be kept under life support at the incentive care unit.





Nasim underwent an urgent brain surgery following a stroke on June 5.On June 1, Nasim was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital with Covid-19 symptoms, including fever and cold. He later tested positive for Covid-19.





