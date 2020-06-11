Bebo back to running



As a portion of Mumbai opened up amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood denizens have resumed working out outside. Of course, they could not go to the gymnasiums as they are still closed, but a majority of them decided to start running around their building complexes to ensure that they were in shape for their shoots once they started again.





KareenaKapoor Khan was seen running in her Mumbai apartment complex wearing a simple white tee, black track pants and a pair of running shoes. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress decided that she was going to make up for all the treats she enjoyed eating during the lockdown. "





Kareena is scheduled to return to the shoot of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' once the lockdown opens and shoots are allowed in Chandigarh, where they were shooting last. Kareena is indeed a fitness freak and had been resorting to yoga for her fitness earlier. But now we guess she is ready to go full tilt, back at what she knows best - keeping fit," says a movie industry source.

