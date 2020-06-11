How Cruise beat UK's quarantine rule



Hollywood star Tom Cruise took an 11-hour flight to the UK to escape the new 14-day self-isolating quarantine rule of that country, so that he could directly resume shooting of 'Mission: Impossible 7'. According to the new directive, anyone visiting the UK from abroad will now have to go through a period of 14 days in isolation as a preventive measure to avoid spread of coronavirus.





According to The Sun, the 57-year-old reportedly landed at Biggin Hill airport outside of London on Sunday -- day before the quarantine rules would be imposed -- and that is why he is free to resume filming of the new 'Mission Impossible' movie, reports dailymail.co.uk."





It's no accident Tom arrived on Sunday night -- they didn't want their leading man locked away on his own for 14 days. There have already been so many delays to the film and everyone is keen to get it up and running at the first possible second -- so slipping in before the quarantine rules came in on Monday made sense," said a source.

