Mimi comes with RabindraSangeet album



After the lockdown in India, the state government of West Bengal has permitted to start shooting of Kolkata Bangla series and movies from Wednesday. However, shooting must be done with caution. Trinamool MP Actress Mimi Chakraborty will take part in the shooting. But not the movie, Mimi has started shooting for her new music album.





She already posted a teaser on social media saying "Coming Soon".Listening to the lines of 'Gitabitan' in the teaser and 'Amar ParanJahaChay' on Mimi's voice, it is understood that she is making the music album on RabindraSangeet. It is learned that Mimi Chakraborty's music album may be released next week. Earlier, Mimi released videos of three Hindi songs on her YouTube channel.

