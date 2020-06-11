Directors reluctant to shoot even with permission



The Bangladesh Film Producers and Distributors Association had given permission to start shooting from June 5. But even so, the shooting of Shamim Ahmed Rony's 'Bikkhob' started after three whole days. However, most of the directors are reluctant to shoot at this time.





Khorshed Alam Khasru, president of the producers' association, said, "As far as I know, the shooting of the film 'Bikkhob' is going to start or has already started. These pictures were previously registered or half shot. No complete new pictures have been registered and shooting has not started."





Due to the coronavirus, all the artistes have to test for coronavirus at this time and then start shooting. The producer will have to bear the costs. Moreover the unit should keep as few people as possible. Such instructions have been given by the Producers' Association.







Meanwhile, Dipankar Dipan has three days of shooting left in Dhaka for 'Operation Sundarbans'. But he doesn't want to do that because it is impossible to shoot 'Operation Sundarbans' in a short range.







International and Information Technology Secretary of the Board of Directors of Directors' Association Mostafizur Rahman Manik said, "Since the cinema halls have been closed for about three months, the halls will not open before the next six months as there is a possibility of corona infection. So the directors are thinking that there is still time, so what's the use of making films now."

