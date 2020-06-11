Celebrities during the locklown



Celebrities were making the most of their time staying indoors, when the entire country was put under a lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus.







During the lockdown many celebrities could take a break from their busy schedules and got time to spend with their families. They also could practice the perfect version of total self-isolation they learned and realized about themselves, family and life during the two-month lockdown.







Model and actor Jannatul Peya spent most her time watching movies or TV during the lockdown. She also helped underprivileged people through her social media handles.







Peya learned the importance of time while being at home during the lockdown. She said, "After this lockdown pandemic I realized we are so helpless in front of the nature. We are not prepared enough to take care of ourselves, it is alarming.







Both our mental and physical health is important.Popular actor Zakia Bari Momo rediscovered herself during the lockdown. She said, "In the beginning it was very difficult, slowly I got used to with being home quarantined. "





The lockdown taught me to question myself, I though what I have done for the society and what my responsibilities are towards the society. "For my busy schedule, I never got to pay attention to my family. This lockdown gave me that opportunity."





Actor Bhabna said, "I believe during this darker times everybody has different thoughts on different time. I feel like the world has stopped for me.""Something strange happened to me. I became friends with crows that come to my terrace. Crows are my favorite bird since I was a kid. They became my friends as I have been feeding the birds. Pigeons and other kinds of birds visit my terrace as well."





Young musician Pritom Hasan recently voiced Bondhu in the web-series, 'Bichhuz' which was released during the lockdown. Talking about his lockdown experience Pritom said, "I learned that I am addicted to my phone and internet. Specially, I spend a lot of time watching YouTube."





Multi-talented musician Rafa took this time to do and learn certain things which he couldn't do lack of time before. Rafa learned many everyday life hacks during the lockdown. Rafa has been writing and spending time with his pets in the last two months. "The fear of virus helped me to cut down the number of cigarette I used to smoke every day," said Rafa.



