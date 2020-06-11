'Only the jealous don't love Ronaldo!'

Juventus' star forward Christiano Roanaldo captured during training session on Tuesday (June 9) in Turin. -Twitter



Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of footballing perfection is so great that he gets upset if he misses even one shot in training, according to his former Portugal team-mate Costinha, report Goal.com.





Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo is regarded as one of the finest players to have ever graced the game, having shone for Manchester United and Real Madrid before joining current club Juventus in 2018. He has, however, been criticised at times for his apparent anger towards team-mates should passes go astray or others shoot when he believes himself to be in a better position.





Costinha, though, believes that his compatriot would not be the player he is today if he were not always striving to be the best he can be. That was no more apparent than when Costinha visited Madrid's training ground ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich in 2012.





Invited to the Spanish capital by his former manager at Porto, Jose Mourinho, Costinha witnessed Ronaldo become upset and train away from his team-mates having failed to perfectly complete a shooting drill."Madrid's players were shooting against the goalkeepers and in 20 shots, he [Ronaldo] missed one," Costinha tells Goal. "Most other players missed six or 10.





"When he missed, everyone started joking with him and he became very upset. He then picked up a bag of balls and he went shooting alone on goal. For him, he had to shoot all 20 well. How many players can do that? "It showed his character. He doesn't allow himself to miss one chance. This is very important. Some people see him upset on the pitch because a pass isn't good or he does a bad shot and they misunderstand him. His character is just like this.





"I even asked Mourinho after training: 'What happened with Cristiano?' He said to leave him and that he will be ready. He was so focused on what he had to do that he didn't accept a miss, especially when everyone was joking and they knew he would get upset. He is a fantastic guy and footballer."





Costinha played alongside Ronaldo at both Euro 2004 and the 2006 World Cup, having previously lined up alongside the forward for his international debut against Kazakhstan in 2003.





And he is thrilled with the way his compatriot has gone on to taste success at both club and international level, with Ronaldo captaining Portugal to both the Euro 2016 and 2019 UEFA Nations League titles.





