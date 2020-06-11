Vettori reveals why he took up spin coaching role for Tigers

Bangladesh spin Coach Daniel Vettori (left) interacts with Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam in Indore, India. -AFP



He was one of the best spin all-rounders in his time and has been part of the Bangladesh coaching staff since July 2019, former New Zealand cricket captain Daniel Vettori revealed that he took up spin coaching role for Bangladesh thinking that he will have the opportunity to work individually with spinners. He also knew that he would get some good spinners in Bangladesh.







''I took up the job mainly because I wanted a chance to work individually with spinners. And I think with my previous roles, I was responsible for the whole team, and often I felt that I have neglected the spinners. And that's what I wanted to do. Plus the fact that I thought the spinners that I have seen from Bangladesh were very good." Vettori told Cricbuzz on Wednesday.







Bangladesh has long been considered a land of spin bowling particularly left arm spinners, where even the best batsmen of the world look meek against the Tigers' slow and low spin bowling.







Mohammad Rafique along with Abdur Razzak took over the reins of Bangladesh spin department. Their exit has brought country's best left arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam. Both of them are continuing the tradition of Bangladesh spinners.







And after finding off spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh spinners have won more matches in their own den against the toughest of oppositions. The trio have led Bangladesh to many victories at home soil last few years.







Two other left arm spinner Arafat Sunny and Elias Sunny also hogged limelight with some brilliant spells for national colour but lost their places soon after inconsistent performance. Once Bangladesh's brightest spin prospect, off spinner Sohag Gazi's name can be mentioned as well with the same reason.







No other country has produced so many left arm spinners of class as Bangladesh has over the last 10 years. It is difficult to pinpoint the reasons for this feat. One reason could be the wickets we produce which are helpful to spinners. This could be the reason as to why we have been unable to produce fast bowlers of the same class though that appears to be changing now.







Among Bangladesh current spin squad, former Kiwis' most successful left arm spinner Vettori praised Taijul. According to the Tiger spin coach, Taizul will be able to do well on foreign soil in the coming days. Besides, teenage spinners Naeem Hasan and Aminul Islam are also excited about the revolutionaries.





"Taijul... seen a little bit of Naeem and I could see some real skills there. And then speaking to the rest of the management team... Russell Domingo talking about the wrist group [wrist spinners] like Biplob coming through and he was really excited about the spinning group.







Bangladesh have such a history of left-arm spinners and in particular spinners doing such a good job. So, I have high hopes with them and I think they are a really talented bunch, and hopefully when we get back to cricket and we can only see them improve." Vettori added.







Former New Zealand cricket captain hit the headlines in Bangladesh for asking to donate a portion of his reported $400,000 coaching salary to lower-paid staff. Vettori is contracted as Bangladesh's spin bowling coach until the Twenty20 World Cup which is scheduled for Australia in October but is likely to be postponed due to Covid-19.





Vettori, who took 362 wickets from 113 tests, is reportedly the highest-paid member of the Bangladesh coaching staff headed by South African Russell Domingo. Vettori was being paid US$250,000 (NZ$400,000) for his 100-day contract. Even BCB is planning to renew his contract. He previously had worked as the head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Brisbane Heat.







Instant cricket has its charm but the game is loaded in favor of the batsman. The bowler has too many restrictions on him. I feel aghast in T20 matches when the batsman is meant to clobber the bowlers. It is an unequal contest. It is wrong to believe that the batsman is the only one who entertains the spectators. There is nothing more thrilling than to see a great bowler in action.





The run-up of Michael Holding or the spin that Warne got remain etched in our memories forever.The cricket administrators must be fair to the bowlers. Cricket is a contest between the bat and the ball. Leaning too much in favor of the bat will kill the game. That would be a great tragedy!







Leave Your Comments