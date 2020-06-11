Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 416,084





The global death toll from the highly contagious Covid-19 stood at 416,084 while the number of confirmed cases reached 7,357,011 on Thursday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 772,416 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday. The South American country counted 39, 680 deaths from the virus till the date.





Among other countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 112,895 patients and about 1,999, 552 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York state alone counted 30,542 deaths.

The UK has the second-highest death toll at 41,213, followed by Italy with 34,114, France 29,322 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

The health authorities reported 74,865 coronavirus cases and 1,012 deaths in the country as of Wednesday.





Among the total confirmed cases, 15,899 people have so far recovered.





Altogether 3,190 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours after testing 15, 965 samples at 55 laboratories across the country as of Wednesday.

To curb the spread of the virus, Bangladesh announced a general holiday from March 26 to May 30 but public transports, government and private offices were opened on a limited scale eventually from May 31.





Red, Yellow and Green Zone





To curb further infections, the government has decided to divide the country in red, yellow and green zones according to the number of infections.

East Rajabazar in the capital has gone under experimental lockdown from Tuesday midnight as the number of cases rose in this area and it was identified as ‘Red Zone.’





Earlier on Saturday, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said the government is planning to designate areas according to coloured zones to stem the spread of coronavirus.





Different parameters have been set to separate the three and avoid arbitrary zoning.





Areas with 30 infections per 100,000 of population will be marked as ‘red zone’, he said.

Outside the capital, areas with ten confirmed cases per 100,000 people will be categorised as Red Zone, he said.

Areas that have three to 19 cases per 100,000 of population will be categorised as ‘yellow zones’, he said, adding that areas with even fewer cases will be ‘green zones’.

