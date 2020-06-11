Chattogram MP Moslem Uddin, 9 family members test positive for Covid-19





Moslem Uddin Ahmed, MP of Chattogram-8 constituency and his nine family members have been diagnosed with coronavirus.





District Civil Surgeon Dr Fazle Rabbi said a medical team from Boalkhali upazila Health Complex took the samples from the MP and 14 of his family members on June 9 and of them ten tested positive for coronavirus.





His wife, son, grand children were among the infected ones.





An employee of the divisional commissioner’s office and a physician were also found infected with the virus on the same day.





A total of 108 people were found infected with the highly contagious disease in the district on Wednesday and the reports of the test results were available early Thursday, he said.





Earlier, Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury, Chattaogam- 16 MP of Awami League( Banshkhali constituency), and ten of his family members were infected with coronavirus on June 6.

