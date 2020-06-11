Four land in jail over Lalmonirhat teenage boy torture





A court here on Wednesday rejected the bail petitions of four accused and sent them to jail in over torturing a teenage boy on theft charge in Sadar upazila on June 2.





Judicial Magistrate Iqbal Hasan passed the order when police produced them before the court on Wednesday afternoon.





The accused are Ashraf Ali Lal, president of District Truck Owners Association, Madhu Chandra Roy, 32, Bimol Chandra Roy, 37 and Abdul Mannan, 22.





According to the prosecution, Maminul Islam, 17, a resident of Chandni Bazar, was tortured inhumanly on theft charge at Mission Road in the district town on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after the video footage of the boy being tortured by a man went viral on social networking sites, forcing law enforcers to arrest the torturer.





The boy was caught red-handed while stealing oil from an auto-rickshaw on Tuesday. Later, he was taken to a nearby shop where Ashraf Ali Lal and his associates beat him up mercilessly.

The video footage also showed that the boy begging help from people for saving his life which went unheeded.





After seeing the video clip of the brutal torture, police arrested Ashraf Ali from his residence early Wednesday.





A case was filed in this connection on Wednesday against six people including Ashraf.





Police later arrested three more accused in the case.

Leave Your Comments