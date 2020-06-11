OIC condemns Israel’s illegal annexation plan





The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned Israel’s plan to annex Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, as well as the strategic and fertile Jordan Valley.





The issue was discussed during a virtual extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers on Wednesday.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen headed Bangladesh delegation in the meeting.





In his statement, the Foreign Minister expressed Bangladesh’s unwavering support to and solidarity with the Palestinian leadership and its people in this critical time.





Dr Momen urged Islamic countries to speak in one voice at all international bodies and forums and engage with political leadership around the globe to sway their position for a tangible outcome which is - a viable two-state solution.





Bangladesh said it believes that timely implementation of the relevant United Nations resolutions, as well as the Arab Peace Initiative and the Quartet road map holds the key to achieving a lasting peace for the people and the state of Palestine as well as in the Middle-east.





Foreign Minister reiterated that Bangladesh will continue to firmly stand by the cause of Palestinian struggle for self-determination till the establishment of the State of Palestine based on Two-State solution and pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.





In order to discuss OIC response to the COVID19 pandemic, including exploring a joint way forward towards early recovery of devastated economies, and more importantly to protect lives and livelihoods, Bangladesh also proposed to convene an extraordinary Council of Foreign Ministers.





The current OIC Executive Committee comprises of six member states- Bangladesh, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, The Gambia, United Arab Emirates, and Niger.





The meeting was chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit Conference with the presence of Foreign Ministers or designated representatives of these six countries and OIC Secretary General.

















