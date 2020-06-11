One dengue case reported in 24hr





A new dengue case was reported in the last 24 hours until 8am on Thursday, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





Currently, three dengue patients are being treated at hospitals in the capital, said the daily update from DGHS.





Bangladesh health authorities reported 310 dengue cases since the beginning of this year.





Of them, 307 patients have been discharged.





The country had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.





According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.





In order to protect the city dwellers from dengue, a special clean-up operation to control Aedes mosquito was launched in all 54 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) from Saturday.





Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sudnay launched a year-long mosquito crush activities in 73 wards.

