Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 3187 new cases recorded, 37 more die in 24 hrs









Bangladesh on Thursday saw another surge in Covid-19 cases as the health authorities detected 3187 more new patients in the span of 24 hours, taking the total number to 78,052.





Besides, the death toll stands at 1049 as fast the spreading disease claimed 37 more lives during the same period.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily online briefing.





A total of 15, 772 samples were tested in 55 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country, she added.





Bangladesh on Wednesday crossed the 1,000 mark in death toll within 91 days after recording the first death on March 11.





Global situation





The global death toll from the highly contagious Covid-19 stood at 416,084 while the number of confirmed cases reached 7,357,011 on Thursday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of the Johns Hopkins University.





According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after US with 772,416 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday. The South American country counted 39, 680 deaths from the virus till the date.





Among other countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 112,895 patients and about 1,999, 552 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York state alone counted 30,542 deaths.





The UK has the second-highest death toll at 41,213, followed by Italy with 34,114, France 29,322 and Spain 27,136, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

