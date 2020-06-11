Finance Minister Kamal starts unveiling national budget









Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has started presenting the national budget for the 2020-21 fiscal in Parliament.





The Finance Minister began rolling out the budget around 3.04 pm.









Earlier, the Cabinet at a special meeting today approved the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.









Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and other cabinet ministers and state ministers concerned attended the meeting.





The budget is the second one of the present Awami League government formed through the December-30 general election held in 2018.









It is country’s 49th national and Awami League Government’s 21st budget since the country’s independence in 1971.

