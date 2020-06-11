Cabinet approves proposed national budget for 2020-21 FY









The Cabinet at a special meeting on Thursday approved the proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the cabinet room of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and other cabinet ministers and state ministers concerned attended the meeting.





The Finance Minister is set to unveil the proposed national budget for the 2020-21 fiscal. He is scheduled to start unfolding his second budget at the Jatiya Sangsad at 3:00 pm.





The budget will be the second one of the present Awami League government formed through the December-30 general election held in 2018.





It would be country’s 49th national and Awami League Government’s 21st budget since the country’s independence in 1971.

