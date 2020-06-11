Flights on international routes to resume from June 16









Flight operations on international routes from Bangladesh will resume on June 16 after over two months of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.





“A meeting decided to resume flights on international routes from June 16 on a limited scale maintaining health guidelines,” Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshall Muhammad Mafidur Rahman told UNB.





“Flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Dhaka-London-Dhaka will resume from June 16,” he added. “Qatar Airways will also carry passengers on Dhaka-Doha-Dhaka transit route”.









Gradually, flights on other routes will also resume, said Rahman adding,” We need permission from the countries concerned to start air connectivity.”





Earlier on Monday, Md Mohibul Haque, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, said flights on international routes from Bangladesh would resume in the third week of June.





Earlier on June 1, Civil Aviation and Tourism permitted operation of all domestic flights maintaining social distancing and following health guidelines.





The domestic flights on Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Syedpur routes resumed on a limited scale.





However, the shortage of passengers forced Biman Bangladesh Airlines to cancel most of its flights on three domestic routes.

