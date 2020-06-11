Light to moderate rain likely over country









Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind at many places over the country in next 24 hours commencing at 9 am on Thursday.





“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temperature gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Chattogram and Barishal divisions, at many places over Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued in the morning.





Day temperature may fall (1-2)°c and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, said the bulletin.





Mild heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Panchagarh and it may abate.





The Southwest monsoon may advance further, also added the bulletin.





Country’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 37 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur while the lowest one today 25.2 degrees Celsius in Srimangal.





The sun sets at 6:46 pm today and rises at 5:10 am on Friday in the capital.

