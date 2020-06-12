Worldwide waffling





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that he would not be intimidated or give into coercion when asked on Thursday (June 11) whether Australia would keep taking hits on exports from major trading partner China.Diplomatic tensions between China and Australia have worsened after Australia called for an international inquiry into the source and spread of the coronavirus, angering Beijing.









Pauline Hanson will force the Senate to vote today on whether they believe "all lives matter".The One Nation leader's vote today is off the back of the global Black Lives Matter protests.Protests kicked off across the world late last month after George Floyd, an African American man, was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee pressed onto Mr Floyd's neck despite him repeatedly saying he couldn't breathe.The protests have triggered meaningful change in the US - including a promise from Minneapolis to completely overhaul its police department - but have also kicked off an unfounded argument from some white people that the Black Lives Matter movement means their lives no longer matter.









Thomas Lane, one of the four former Minneapolis police officers charged over the killing of George Floyd, has left jail after posting $750,000 bail, according to reports.The 37-year-old was released from the Hennepin County jail shortly after 4pm on Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported, citing a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.Mr Lane is charged with aiding and abetting in the 25 May killing of Mr Floyd, as are two other former police officers, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung.









Mining giant BHP Billiton is poised to destroy at least 40 - and possibly as many as 86 - significant Aboriginal sites in the central Pilbara to expand its $4.5bn South Flank iron ore mining operation, even though its own reports show it is aware that the traditional owners are deeply opposed to the move.In documents seen by Guardian Australia, a BHP archaeological survey identified rock shelters that were occupied between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago and noted that evidence in the broader area showed "occupation of the surrounding landscape has been ongoing for approximately 40,000 years".BHP's report in September 2019 identified 22 sites of artefacts scatters, culturally modified trees, rock shelters with painted rock art, stone arrangements, and 40 "built structures … believed to be potential archaeological sites".



