Diner Sheshe





"I'd just had a bad break up when I chose to join Tinder. After having withdrawn for some months, I decided it was time to get back out there. My bio read; '10/10 would fight you for the last slice of pizza'- people needed to know that I was like Joey...I don't share food! Within 15 minutes, the cutest profile caught my eyes- it was a photo of a guy holding a poodle. He was smiling this goofy smile that was so genuine that I knew I had to swipe right! Turns out, he liked me too and we matched.







And you know what the first thing he said to me was?- 'I'm going to be the one who gets that last slice of pizza!' I was intrigued! We ended up chatting all weekend- we spoke about everything under the sun.He made me feel so comfortable that I agreed to meet him after 2 days near the chai spot on campus. Boy, did we hit it off!







We bunked classes to watch sunsets, introduced our friends to each other, and bantered all day. We even rubbed off on each other; I made him listen to my favorite artists and got him hooked on rock music and he's made me a football fan- I support his favorite team because he thinks that'll help them win! My swipe right had slowly become such a close friend.







I tried to be his 'wing-woman' and he'd always say no...until once after pestering him, he asked, 'What if it's because I actually like my wing-woman?' My heart skipped a beat- but I was scared to get into a relationship so I quickly changed the subject. I've been dating him for over a year now, and it's been a whirlwind of chasing sunsets, going on long walks, and tons of cheesy dates!







Humans of Bombay, Fb

