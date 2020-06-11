Kazi Mahbub GP's new Chief Business Officer



Kazi Mahbub Hasan has been appointed for the post of Chief Business Officer of Grameenphone. He has been working for Grameenphone as Head of Strategic and Large Accounts since January. He will join his new post from 2 July.





Kazi Mahbub Hasan started his career with Grameenphone in February 2016 in the post of Chief Specialist--Strategy. He also worked for Grameenphone as Chief Strategy and Trabsformation Officer from 2018 to 2019.





Kazi Mahbub Hasan worked for Deloitte in the United Kingdom as Senior Management Consultant before joining Grameenphone in 2016.





Kazi Mahbub Hasan also held important posts in IBM, UK and BAT Bangladesh. He accomplished his graduation from Institute of Business Administration of Dhaka University and postgraduation from Oxford University. Moreover, he is a Chartered Certified Fellow of ACCA, UK.











